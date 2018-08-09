'God of War's' New Game+ arrives on August 20th

Since the mode carries over your gear and resources from previous playthroughs, it also adds higher level enemies to keep things challenging. Speaking of armors, you can collect a new type of resource called "Skap Slag" to give your gear the highest upgrade possible. Make sure to play around with the new armors and enchantments, as well, to explore the new customization options. Don't forget that you'll have to finish the game at least once before you can access these new features and guide Kratos and Atreus on their journey again in a more difficult setting.