Hasan Minhaj's weekly Netflix talk show debuts October 28th

Netflix has revealed that Hasan Minhaj's weekly talk show Patriot Act will debut October 28th. The former Daily Show correspondent's new series was announced earlier this year and Netflix described it as a show that "will explore the modern cultural and political landscape" while Minhaj brings his "unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate larger trends shaping our fragmented world." The show will stream every Sunday and Netflix has ordered 32 episodes so far.