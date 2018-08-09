Galaxy Home is Samsung's Bixby-powered smart speaker

Of course, since this is a smart speaker after all, you'll be able to use your voice to control it. Samsung says there are eight microphones built-in for far-field voice recognition, which will make it possible for it to hear your commands from long distances within your home or office. If you say things like, "Bixby, sound steer," the Galaxy Home then calibrates its audio and directs it at you. In the future, through a new partnership between Samsung and Spotify, you'll have the ability to play music from the streaming-service on the Home.

There are no pricing or availability details right now, but Samsung says we'll learn more details about the Galaxy Home at its Developers Conference in San Francisco later this year.

