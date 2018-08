After more than a few leaks (including from Samsung itself), the Galaxy Note 9 is finally official. Samsung's new flagship is an evolution of the Note 8 that promises to "never slow you down or let you down," according to the company. It touts a slightly larger 6.4-inch end-to-end screen, a 4,000mAh battery that promises "all-day" use, and a minimum 128GB of storage -- there's also a 512GB version that, with 512GB microSD cards, can give you a full terabyte of space.

Developing...