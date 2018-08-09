Limited edition PS4 celebrates 500 million PlayStation consoles sold

Other nice cosmetic touches include a matching translucent box, blue velvet bag and etched copper plate with the serial number of the console. It's the first PS4 Pro to come with a 2TB hard drive, and Sony is also offering a matching gold wireless headset as an extra for $100. You can also purchase the 500 Million Limited Edition DualShock 4 separately for $65.

Sony said that certain "extra special" units will also pop up for lucky buyers with serial numbers like 09995 (the US launch date of the first PlayStation) and 01013, representing the October 13, 2016 US release date of the PS VR.

Just 50,000 units of the 500 Million LImited Edition PS4 Pro will be sold worldwide, and it'll be available for $500 at retailers starting on August 24th. The only sad part is that collectors will probably keep a lot of these units in their boxes, and they're too pretty not to play.