Democratic National Committee serves Wikileaks a summons on Twitter

International law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC recently signed up for an account on the platform for that specific purpose. It tweeted Wikileaks with a message that says "By Court order, you are being served with the following legal documents," followed by several links that point to digital copies of court summons and other relevant files.

@wikileaks By Court order, you are being served with the following legal documents: https://t.co/ICg8qWnsUy, https://t.co/ZP2tTPJ4pb, https://t.co/RKue30s4hM, https://t.co/q5g0G1rQpQ.

All of these documents may be found here: https://t.co/NOCgvQhh2j. — Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll Process Server (@ProcessServiceC) August 10, 2018

If you'll recall, Wikileaks published thousands of emails stolen from DNC's servers during the 2016 Presidential Election campaign. The party says the organization got the documents from the hackers calling themselves Guccifer 2.0, an outfit believed to be operated by the Russian intelligence agency GRU.

While going on Twitter to serve a summons is certainly unorthodox, the DNC assures that the method is perfectly legal and valid. According to CBS News, the party filed a motion with a Manhattan federal court last month to allow it to serve the organization on the social network, which a judge obviously granted. A spokesperson told Gizmodo that they chose to go that route because Wikileaks was being unresponsive and is more likely to read the summons if sent through the website. The organization is very active on Twitter, after all, and frequently tweets out links to its newest leaks.