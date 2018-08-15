Hulu’s ‘Castle Rock’ will return for a second season

Nothing stays dead in this town. #CastleRock will return for a Season 2. https://t.co/UkmymiSM2j pic.twitter.com/IW0uzIFwnm — Castle Rock (@castlerockhulu) August 14, 2018

The show takes place in the fictional Maine town of Castle Rock, which has served as the setting for a number of King's novels and short stories. While the first season is focusing on Henry Deaver (André Holland), a death-row attorney who returns to the town, and stars the likes of Bill Skarsgard, Sissy Spacek and Terry O'Quinn, the second season will feature an entirely new storyline and possibly a new cast. The Hollywood Reporter notes that it hasn't been determined which, if any, castmembers will return and sources said a whole new cast could be in the cards.