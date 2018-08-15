Former Tesla employee's tweets show allegedly flawed batteries

Here's what many of your M3 modules look like before and after, because they are generally reworked! Aren't they beautiful? pic.twitter.com/QyoM0K2ozf — Martin Tripp (@trippedover) August 15, 2018

In addition, he tweeted photos of a parking lot he claims are full of Tesla's scrap and waste products that are supposed to be stored in climate-controlled warehouses:

Hmmm.. #TSLA commented several times that all their scrap/waste is being stored in climate controlled warehouses...could this be true?! Let these pics speak for themselves: HUNDREDS of trailers at the new parking lot at GF1... pic.twitter.com/4Agz80j5Ow — Martin Tripp (@trippedover) August 15, 2018

A Tesla spokesperson told Engadget that those claims aren't true at all and that it has never used punctured cells in any Model 3 vehicles. Further, the company says all the cars in the VIN list are equipped with safe batteries:

"As we've said before, these claims are false and Mr. Tripp does not even have personal knowledge about the safety claims that he is making. No punctured cells have ever been used in any Model 3 vehicles in any way, and all VINs that have been identified have safe batteries. Notably, there have been zero battery safety issues in any Model 3."

In Tesla's lawsuit against the former employee, it said he admitted that he created software to hack Tesla's manufacturing OS and that he sent large amounts of data to parties outside of the company. Tripp is now denying that accusation, claiming that he "can code about as well as a 3 year old." He also says that he was interrogated for two days and that two of his interrogators came to Tesla from Uber.

After Tesla sued Tripp, the company had to tighten its security at the Gigafactory following a report that the former employee was planning to shoot up the place. The automaker also served Facebook and Dropbox with subpoenas in an effort to see what confidential data it believes the former employee leaked. Tripp responded to all those by filing a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing Tesla of misleading investors and putting customers at risk.