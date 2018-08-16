Facebook will stream live Champions League matches in Latin America

Access started with the UEFA Super Cup on August 15th (sorry about that!), and it will include both future Super Cups as well as finals. The deal gives Facebook the free-to-air exclusive, so you'll otherwise need to pay for TV service or similar offerings to tune in.

This isn't as large a deal as Champions League fans might like. However, it still suggests that Facebook's move to hire Eurosport chief Peter Hutton is paying off. While Facebook is no stranger to live sports, it's now scoring deals that would have seemed improbable just a couple of years ago. Don't be surprised if it quickly becomes the go-to choice for online footy fans.