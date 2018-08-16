'Pokémon Go' will offer parental controls with a log-in for kids

Niantic currently prevents players younger than 13 from accessing the feature due to child privacy and advertising laws. It didn't explicitly state that the platform will allow children to access the trading system, but we asked the company for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back. Unfortunately, Niantic also didn't mention when the feature will go live exactly, only that it will be available "soon." What it did say, however, is that parents will be able to use the platform to get parental controls even if their children use Pokémon Trainer Club credentials to log in.

