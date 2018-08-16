'Pokémon Go' will offer parental controls with a log-in for kids

Pokémon Go will debut a new log-in system called Niantic Kids that will give parents a way to keep a close eye on their children's accounts. The upcoming log-in platform will give parents access to a portal where they can manage their child's privacy settings and control the personal info they share. They'll also be able to review and approve permissions for their kids. According to ComicBook, the new feature will finally give kids under 13 a way to trade monsters with friends.
Niantic currently prevents players younger than 13 from accessing the feature due to child privacy and advertising laws. It didn't explicitly state that the platform will allow children to access the trading system, but we asked the company for confirmation and will update this post when we hear back. Unfortunately, Niantic also didn't mention when the feature will go live exactly, only that it will be available "soon." What it did say, however, is that parents will be able to use the platform to get parental controls even if their children use Pokémon Trainer Club credentials to log in.
Good news, Trainers! Children will soon have a new way to access Pokémon GO. Niantic Kids, powered by @GoSuperAwesome, is a new log-in platform that will be available to support kid Trainers in Pokémon GO. Learn more: https://t.co/z5RcJo7cP2 pic.twitter.com/ZU0iAasrxv— Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) August 15, 2018