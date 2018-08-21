The latest Xbox One gamepad innovation: trigger grips

The Xbox Design Lab is getting a few new options as well: a quintet of shadow and camouflage options. If you want a brown camo controller, well, that's doable. On the stream, we saw a metallic blue gradient. The designs are live right now and if you want a special silver-hued controller, that's limited to orders placed before September 30th.

Get that chicken dinner and look good doing it with the new PLAYERUNKNOWN'S Battlegrounds Special Edition controller. #XboxGC pic.twitter.com/wfx7KUc2Eh — Xbox (@Xbox) August 21, 2018

