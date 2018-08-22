HP’s ear-cooling Mindframe headset will be available in September

The headphones have gotten a few extras since they were announced in May, including noise cancellation and more breathable fabric cups. HP also had more to mention about its upcoming Omen-line Obelisk desktop, which will be one of the first to support NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 20 line of GPUs, including the just-announced RTX 2080 Ti. The PC will be available in September with a starting price of $880. If you're at Gamescom this week, however, you can get an early look at both before anyone else.