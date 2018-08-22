'Rocket League' Clubs help you compete as a team

The update's namesake changes should be important as well, however you prefer to play. The move both flattens the experience points you need to advance between levels, and removes the level 75 cap. You'll get more perks when you do level up, as well. Psyonix is promising a random "uncommon" item with each new rank, instead of the more unpredictable drops you see today. You'll also get new titles at level milestones (including new ones at level 100 and beyond), and there are new experience bonuses to encourage you to finish matches and stick with public players.

The new version reaches every Rocket League platform on August 29th. The progression tweak is ultimately an acknowledgment that the vehicular soccer title wasn't particularly kind to either newcomers or veterans, both of whom might have trouble acquiring new gear. You might be more inclined to come back knowing that a new decoration might be right around the corner.