Epic uses a free 'Fortnite' dance to encourage two-factor authentication

As Fortnite's popularity has grown, player's accounts have become targets for attackers who want to steal access and run up fake charges. One way to combat this is by enabling two-factor authentication that requires a generated code or emailed link for login in addition to the user's password, but as we've seen on other services, not everyone turns it on. Epic Games has a solution though, by offering a free emote to players who enable two-factor on their accounts.