LG adds an exoskeleton to its line of CLOi robots

This robot differs from the others that LG has announced because it is a robotic exoskeleton that you can wear, not a robot. It features rotating joints and sandal-type shoes with automatic adjustments, which help users enter and exit the exoskeleton more easily. It's designed to be a comfortable fit and provide natural enhancement while walking, standing and working. It can give people who lift heavy objects or operate heavy tools a boost.

The CLOi SuitBot can also connect to LG's service robots to become part of a "smart working network," according to the release. They can work together to deliver information and transport tools at a factory or job site. These robots also have the capacity to learn on the job and analyze biometric and environment data to optimize power consumption.