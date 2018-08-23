NASA apps take you to space with VR and selfies

And then there's... NASA Selfies. Yes, it's trying that hard to be trendy. The Android and iOS app has you staging self-portraits in front of well-known cosmic landmarks, such as the Orion Nebula or the stellar wind "bow shock" that gives Zeta Ophiuchi its distinct flair. It's cute, but something tells us you'll use it once or twice before you return to Instagram filters and Snapchat Lenses.