Twitch's next streaming marathon includes 932 episodes of 'Pokémon'

Now, it won't all take place starting next week. Twitch says that there will be "several" marathons total to break the movies and 932 TV episodes up a bit. There's a way to play along at home, too. It isn't quite Twitch Plays Pokémon, but thanks to how the new overlay and extension systems work, you'll be able to collect badges while watching the marathons.

Twitch promises more details are en route, but until then let's hope Mewtwo isn't nearly as elusive as it was in Pokémon Go. The full list of what seasons and movies will be broadcast reside below.

TV shows:

Pokémon: Indigo League

Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands

Pokémon: The Johto Journeys

Pokémon: Johto League Champions

Pokémon: Master Quest

Pokémon: Advanced

Pokémon: Advanced Challenge

Pokémon: Advanced Battle

Pokémon: Battle Frontier

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

Pokémon: Black & White

Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies

Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

Pokémon the Series: XY

Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest

Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Movies: