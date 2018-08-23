Wirecutter's best deals: Save $20 on a PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset

PSB M4U-1 Headphones

Street price: $173; deal price: $146

These wired headphones, a longtime favorite of our writers and ranked in the top three for every person in our testing panel, are down to $146, a solid drop of nearly $30 from recent street pricing. These headphones cost $300 at the time of their release. At this sub-$150 price, they're a great value.

The PSB M4U-1 Headphones are a former top pick and current runner-up pick in our guide to the best everyday audiophile headphones. Lauren Dragan wrote, "If our main pick is unavailable, the $300 PSB M4U 1s were our top pick for the past two years and still have a fantastic overall sound. Every one of our panelists ranked them in the top three, and they comfortably fit a variety of head and ear shapes. Additionally, these headphones have a universal single-button remote and mic on a detachable (and therefore replaceable) cable. They also come in three colors: black, red, and gray.

Dragan continues, "These bring a sense of depth to the sound that creates the feeling of space, rather than a flat wall of sound—clean treble sits lightly over clear mids, complemented by full, rich lows that don't boom or thud. In other words, consonants in words are clear without sounding harsh, and strings have a full, rich sound rather than a tinny one. And when the bass drops in your favorite party anthem, these won't rattle, sound sloppy, or lose the detail in the other instruments."

Logitech MX Master 2S Wireless Mouse

Street Price: $80; deal price: $70

We've watched the street price of this wireless mouse drop to $80 in recent months and saw a lone short-lived deal at $60 for those that were willing to wait a few weeks for this mouse to be back in stock. At $70, this deal isn't quite as good, but the 2S is still nicely discounted and is available for immediate delivery.

The Logitech MX Master 2S is the upgrade pick in our guide to the best wireless mouse. Justin Krajeski and Kimber Streams wrote, "If you spend all day using a mouse, we recommend spending more for the Logitech MX Master 2S. Our panel found it comfortable for all grips and hand sizes, even though it's a bit larger and heavier than the Marathon. The MX Master 2S is an upgrade over our main pick in just about every way: It has a better sensor, it can pair and switch between multiple Bluetooth devices, it has six programmable buttons and a second scroll wheel for your thumb, it supports Logitech's Flow software, and it has a rechargeable battery."

Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe Dock for iPhone & iPad

Street Price: $45; deal price: $36

While not as low as the pricing we saw around Prime Day, this is a solid deal on this iPhone and iPad charging dock. Usually between $40 and $50, this dock is an attractive and functional addition to a desk or bedside table. Available in the black color only.

The Twelve South HiRise 2 Deluxe Dock for iPhone & iPad is the charging dock pick in our guide to the best accessories for your iPhone and iPad. Dan Frakes wrote, "Over the past few years, I've tested more than 25 docks for the iPhone 5, 6, and 7, and Twelve South's HiRise 2 Deluxe for iPhone & iPad (also available in a non-Deluxe version that ships without the required cables for about $20 less) is easily my favorite. This attractive and stable dock works with any Lightning-connector iPhone (bare or in almost any iPhone case, including battery cases), keeps your phone's headphone jack (assuming it has one) accessible, and—my favorite feature—makes one-handed docking and removal of your phone easy. It's the only dock I've seen that has all of these characteristics, and it can even hold an iPad mini or iPad Air."

PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset

Street price: $100; deal price: $80

Another set of headphones for an altogether different purpose, if you're a PS4 gamer looking for a wireless headset option, this is a nice drop on this recommended headset, albeit with a short wait for shipping. Usually $100, we've been seeing sale pricing at $90, but this deal sees this completely wireless headset fall $10 more to $80. Ships in 1-3 weeks.

The Playstation Gold Wireless Headset is our wireless pick in our guide to the best headsets for PS4. Dennis Burger wrote, "If you absolutely hate wires, even just a short one running from your headset to the controller in your hands, or if you're looking for a tweakable, customizable personal audio experience for your PS4, there's a lot to love about Sony's updated PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset. This much-improved version of the original Gold Wireless boasts better durability, better performance, and superior styling compared with the original Gold. The truth is that you could buy a better-sounding, more comfortable wireless headset for $50 more, but you'd be giving up what we consider to be very worthwhile features—namely, Sony's own proprietary virtual surround sound processing, as well as an app that allows you to tune the headset's sound."

Because great deals don't just happen on Thursday, sign up for our daily deals email and we'll send you the best deals we find every weekday. Also, deals change all the time, and some of these may have expired.