Finding peace in a hopeless, goat-filled apocalypse

The Stillness of the Wind is the follow-up to Where the Goats Are, a short game from Lambic Studios, which has one employee: independent developer and former painter Coyan Cardenas, who creates games under the alias Memory of God.

Where the Goats Are put Cardenas on the map after its launch in 2017. It was instantly striking from a visual standpoint, with a simple, warm palette and smooth 3D animations. Where the Goats Are features a single scene -- a tiny farmhouse with a square picket fence housing goats, chickens, and Tikvah, the elderly woman who tends to it all. Tikvah is the last person attempting to live on this farmland, and she receives increasingly foreboding and desperate letters from her family in the city, describing the encroaching end of the world. Tikvah stays on her farm, completing her duties, even as everything in it dies.

The Stillness of the Wind takes this idea and expands it into a full game. It's still simple and still emotionally intense, but this time it's centered on Talma, an old woman living alone on a two-room farm (three if you count the goat house). In the beginning, her goats and chickens roam the yard, and she can check on stores of cheese and milk, or plant vegetables in the garden. As in the original game, a traveling merchant stops by with letters from family in the city; the first one is from a granddaughter who's finishing up school and preparing to board a rocket ship that will take her to a new colony, on another planet. She says she admires Talma and marvels at her dedication to farming before saying goodbye. Probably forever.