Verizon lifts data speed caps for wildfire responders amid backlash

"In supporting first responders in the Mendocino fire, we didn't live up to our own promise of service and performance excellence when our process failed some first responders on the line, battling a massive California wildfire," Mike Maiorana, senior vice president of Verizon's Public Sector, said in a statement. "For that, we are truly sorry. And we're making every effort to ensure that it never happens again."

Yesterday, the company removed speed cap restrictions for those battling wildfires on the West Coast and those involved in Hurricane Lane response efforts in Hawaii. "Further, in the event of another disaster, Verizon will lift restrictions on public safety customers, providing full network access," said Maiorana.

Additionally, Verizon says it will introduce a new plan next week featuring unlimited data with no caps on mobile solutions and automatic priority access. It also said it would "make it easy to upgrade service at no additional cost." More details about the plan will be released at launch.