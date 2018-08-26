Mass shooting takes place at 'Madden 19' tournament in Florida

Multiple people have been killed and others injured at a mass shooting during a Madden 19 tournament at the GLHF Game Bar in Jacksonville, Florida. Details of what happened are still incoming, but the incident took place in the middle of a qualifying round and reportedly left at least four dead, one of which includes a suspect who appears to have shot themselves. One of the wounded includes CompLexity Gaming competitor Drini Gjoka, who escaped with a grazed thumb.
There was no confirmed motive as of this writing, although a competitor speaking to the LA Times claimed that the shooter was someone who had been knocked out of the tournament and sought revenge. A livestream of the tournament captured audio of the shooting shortly before the feed was cut off.
Madden creator EA was aware of the shooting and said it was "working with authorities" to gather more information about what happened. This was a "horrible situation," it said, and it offered its "deepest sympathies" to victims of the gun violence.
It will take a while before authorities and witnesses can provide a complete picture of what happened. However, this is undoubtedly a sad day for Jacksonville and the gaming community. Engadget offers its condolences to those affected by the tragedy.
