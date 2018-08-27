Google Gboard can use selfies to create a 'Mini' version of you

Google originally released Mini last year as "selfie stickers" for the Allo chat app. The tech giant seems to be distributing Allo's features to its other products now that the app is getting phased out -- Allo-specific Google Assistant features, for instance, might be heading to Android Messages, based on XDA Developers' investigation.

Mini can create 100 new sticker styles using your personalized avatar on top of the existing ones that rolled out with the original Allo selfie stickers. Those designs come in Bold and Sweet modes, so you'll have a plethora of stickers to choose from for when you want to be sassy or sweet without using words.

Check out the Mini creation process below: