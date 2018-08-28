Amazon is reportedly working on an ad-supported video service

Rumors of such a service surfaced last year and Amazon stopped short of denying the project, saying at the time that it had "no plans to create a free, ad-supported version of Prime Video." According to the details provided by The Information's sources, Free Dive definitely wouldn't be a free version of Prime. It would be a separate service entirely and likely with different content. The service would let Amazon compete with similar offerings from Roku and Vudu while giving the company an additional outlet through which to generate ad revenue.