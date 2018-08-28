Chat with Bixby to buy tickets from Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster has partnered with Samsung's Bixby, allowing users in North America to find and purchase event tickets through the virtual assistant. The feature is powered by Ticketmaster's API and Galaxy Note 9 users can now ask Bixby to find events by artist, team, location or date. Just say something like, "Hi Bixby, find concert tickets in Los Angeles," or, "Hi Bixby, what sporting events are happening in New York this weekend?" The assistant will provide results fitting the request and users can then purchase tickets to events available through Ticketmaster.
Samsung unveiled the upgraded Bixby at its Unpacked event earlier this month and demoed the virtual assistant's event-finding capabilities. The company also announced at the event that Spotify would soon add Bixby control to its app.
"Ticketmaster is constantly looking for new ways to make it easy for fans to discover events and buy tickets, and voice is an exciting technology," Ticketmaster President Jared Smith said in a statement. "Bixby offers yet another avenue for fans to tap into the largest selection of live events available."