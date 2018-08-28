Chat with Bixby to buy tickets from Ticketmaster

Samsung unveiled the upgraded Bixby at its Unpacked event earlier this month and demoed the virtual assistant's event-finding capabilities. The company also announced at the event that Spotify would soon add Bixby control to its app.

"Ticketmaster is constantly looking for new ways to make it easy for fans to discover events and buy tickets, and voice is an exciting technology," Ticketmaster President Jared Smith said in a statement. "Bixby offers yet another avenue for fans to tap into the largest selection of live events available."