B&O's Beoplay E6 wireless earbuds are built for exercise

More than that, they're apparently splash and dust resistant, so they should handle pretty much anything that happens during a particularly intense workout. They'll also be available in a dark plum hue for this season, which B&O says was inspired by "the fruits of the souk, ancient ceramic pots and Moroccan carpets," among other Marrakesh-inspired influences. Sure. If you'd rather something that blends into your wardrobe a little better, the E6 will also come in black and tan.

It isn't the first time the audiophile-friendly company has tried wireless headphones. It has also dabbled in truly wireless headphones before too a la Bragi, with the E8 this time last year. In 2016, it also released the H5 Bluetooth earbuds. In the last two years, though, the price to play has gone up a bit. The E6 command a $50 premium over their predecessor, and will be available online and select retailers starting September 13th.

Follow all the latest news from IFA 2018 here!