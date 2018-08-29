B&O's Beoplay E6 wireless earbuds are built for exercise

Bang & Olufsen is wading back into the behind-the-neck earbud market this fall, too. Not content to release a pair of connected 360-degree home speakers and call it good, the luxury audio company will launch the Beoplay E6 (along with the rest of its fall/winter collection) next month. Rather than a rigid neckband, the E6 are tethered via a soft cable. B&O promises five hours of use per charge, and that you can charge the earbuds while using them.
More than that, they're apparently splash and dust resistant, so they should handle pretty much anything that happens during a particularly intense workout. They'll also be available in a dark plum hue for this season, which B&O says was inspired by "the fruits of the souk, ancient ceramic pots and Moroccan carpets," among other Marrakesh-inspired influences. Sure. If you'd rather something that blends into your wardrobe a little better, the E6 will also come in black and tan.
It isn't the first time the audiophile-friendly company has tried wireless headphones. It has also dabbled in truly wireless headphones before too a la Bragi, with the E8 this time last year. In 2016, it also released the H5 Bluetooth earbuds. In the last two years, though, the price to play has gone up a bit. The E6 command a $50 premium over their predecessor, and will be available online and select retailers starting September 13th.
