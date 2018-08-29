Dell gives its Inspiron 2-in-1 laptops a meaningful refresh

The Inspiron Chromebook 14 2-in-1 will be available on October 23rd for $60, and will come with a Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage -- plenty to run your Chrome and Android apps.

The rest of the new Inspirons run Windows 10 and feature Modern Standby -- an idle mode that enables a faster wake from sleep while draining less of your computer's battery by coming out of low-power states only when necessary. Dell also made it easier to unlock your laptop. You no longer need to press the power button before using the fingerprint reader. Now the sensor is always on, so you just lay your finger on it and the notebook will turn on and sign you in in one step.

You can also speak to Alexa on the latest Inspirons even when they're asleep, thanks to Amazon's Alexa for PC support and the dual far-field microphones on the notebooks. I didn't get to talk to Alexa at my demo, though, because the feature wasn't ready yet -- it's a brand new integration for Dell.

What I can vouch for is how much more attractive the Inspirons looked. The narrower bezels on the vertical and top sides of the display really helped make the devices appear sharper. Plus, Dell's added little touches, like shiny chrome accents around the touchpads and the power button (on some models). The company also redesigned the thermal system on these machines, building heat vents into their 360-degree hinges. This way, hot air flows away from the user, regardless of whether they're using it in laptop, tent or tablet mode.