Netflix releases mesmerizing trailer for Orson Welles' final film

The clip cuts rapidly between different aspect ratios and color and black-and-white shots, highlighting an erratic, eclectic visual style. The movie is about an aging maverick director, "the Ernest Hemingway of cinema," who is trying to make a comeback, and the trailer suggests that it pokes fun at the notion of filmmaking. The trailer also reflects the film's messy production schedule -- Welles filmed it in bits and pieces over several years in the '70s.

The movie premieres at the Venice Film Festival this week. For those not in Italy, you'll be able to judge for yourself how well Netflix and its collaborators (including star Peter Bogdanovich and producer Frank Marshall) have managed to piece together The Other Side of the Wind when it arrives in select theaters and on the streaming service November 2nd.