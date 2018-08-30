LG shows off an 8K OLED and huge MicroLED TV, because Samsung

But 8K isn't the only battleground on which blood has been spilled at IFA. Samsung might actually be close to shipping its insane 146-inch 4K MicroLED TV to deep-pocketed consumers, but LG wanted everyone to know bigger is better by unveiling its own 173-inch model today. Again, it's absolutely mesmerizing to stare into, but that's about as close to a technical detail as you're gonna get considering it's the display equivalent of magic beans. Still, it's fun to see the two massive international companies continue their playground one-upmanship of who has the shiniest Pokémon card.

