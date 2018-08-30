California lawmakers pass bill to phase out fossil fuels by 2045

There's a lot of work ahead for California to meet its goal, though it's on track to meet previous clean energy goals a decade sooner than expected. The state gets around a third of its current energy needs from renewable sources, according to US Energy Information Administration data. Natural gas accounts for about 49 percent, and nuclear energy makes up nine percent of the total.

The vote follows a recent report that lays out some of the effects of climate change on the state, including the potential loss of two-thirds of the coastline and around the same proportion of California's water supply. Temperatures are projected to rise by between five and nine degrees Fahrenheit by 2100, and the average area that will burn in wildfires is set to rise by 77 percent by the same year.