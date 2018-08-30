Sony's premium Bravia Master TVs start at $4,500

Both model ranges use the X1 Ultimate image processor to deliver upgrades like "super-resolution" and object-based HDR remastering. They're also the first sets to include Netflix's Calibrated Mode for fine-tuning the picture when streaming shows. The choice mostly comes down to whether or not you're willing to sacrifice size for the A9F's higher contrast ratios and true blacks (or just really, really like its display-as-speaker technology). If you crave a big screen, the Z9F is still impressive based on our early experiences.

