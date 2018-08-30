Show More Results
Catch all the latest news from IFA 2018 right here!

Image credit: Sony
The Sony Xperia XZ3 vs. the XZ2: What's changed?

Look closely.
Kris Naudus, @krisnaudus
29m ago in Mobile
Comments
Sony

If it feels like it hasn't been that long since Sony's last flagship phone, you're not wrong. It was only a hair over six months ago that we met the Xperia XZ2 at this year's Mobile World Congress. We liked it well enough, though the XZ2 still fell a bit shy of the competition in our review two months later. Today we're looking at the XZ3 and if you're thinking that there hasn't been enough time for major changes, you'd be somewhat right: This new handset still boasts a Snapdragon 845 and a 19-megapixel rear camera. But the screen did get bigger, and there are a few more notable upgrades if you dig in, including a better resolution and a larger battery. Check out the chart below for the full rundown versus the XZ2, and stay tuned for our review later this fall.

Xperia XZ3 Xperia XZ2
Pricing $900 $800
Dimensions 183 x 73 x 9.9mm (7.2 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) 153 x 72 x 11.1mm (6 x 2.8 x 0.4 inches)
Weight 193g 198g
Screen size 6 inches 5.7 inches
Screen resolution 2,880 x 1,440 (537 ppi) 2,160 x 1,080 (424 ppi)
Screen type Quad HD+ OLED with HDR Full HD+ LCD with HDR
Battery 3,330mAh 3,180mAh
Internal storage 64GB 64GB
External storage microSD microSD
Rear camera 19MP 19MP, f/2.0
Front-facing cam 13MP, f/1.9 5MP, f/2.2
Video capture 4K HDR 4K HDR
NFC Yes Yes
Bluetooth v5.0 v5.0
SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
CPU 2.8GHz octa-core 2.8GHz octa-core
GPU Adreno 630 Adreno 630
RAM 4GB 4GB
WiFi Dual band, 802.11ac Dual band, 802.11ac
Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0
Other features Fingerprint sensor, IP65/68 certified, USB Type-C, Qi wireless charging Fingerprint sensor, IP65/68 certified, USB Type-C, Qi wireless charging

