The Morning After: Ignoring 8K hype and explaining Android One

IFA FOMO.Here are all the new phones at IFA that you won't get in the US

There are phones in other countries that offer advanced features like in-screen fingerprint readers, and we're expecting them to arrive in the US soon. Granted, the phones we saw at IFA weren't groundbreaking flagship devices, but it's still worth noting what we're missing out on.

Super Hi-Vision goggles.8K TVs are coming, but ignore the hype

It's like a flashback to the early days of 4K in 2013 -- all of a sudden the video format we've been hearing about for years is finally gearing up to reach consumers. Samsung is planning to actually sell its 8K QLED TV; LG gave us a glimpse at the world's first 8K OLED TV. But is this actually a huge leap beyond 4K? That's where things get complicated.

Plus a slew of indie games like 'Hyper Light Drifter' on Switch.What's on TV: 'Spider-Man,' 'Next Gen' and 'The Purge'

For gamers, it's a big week as Spider-Man is released on PS4, Destiny 2 gets a big DLC expansion and NBA Live 19 goes head-to-head with NBA 2K19. Netflix has its animated robot film Next Gen as well as the premiere of Iron Fist season two, but you should also check out Sierra Burgess is a Loser. It features two familiar faces from other Netflix releases: Noah Centineo from the recent rom-com To All The Boys I've Loved Before and Shannon Purser, who played Barb in season one of Stranger Things.

Don't confuse it with Android Go.A proper explanation of Google's Android One program

Remember a time when phones would sometimes come in a Play Edition variant that ran stock Android? The Android One program is somewhat similar to that, except Google is far more involved.

As bezels fade out, manufacturers are shifting to larger sizes.Will 2018 be the year small phones die?

Sony's missing XZ3 Compact highlights a worrying trend for fans of smaller phones.

