PlayStation’s latest VR bundles include ‘Creed’ and ‘Superhot VR’

PlayStation has announced that two new VR bundles are on the way. The first includes Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR and will be released in the US and Canada on September 25th, the same day Creed: Rise to Glory is set to launch. With the bundle, you'll get a Creed: Rise to Glory Blu-ray disc and a Superhot VR digital game voucher as well as a PlayStation VR system, a PlayStation camera and two Move controllers. It's confirmed for the US and Canada and is priced at $350 ($450 CAD).