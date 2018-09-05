PlayStation’s latest VR bundles include ‘Creed’ and ‘Superhot VR’

PlayStation has announced that two new VR bundles are on the way. The first includes Creed: Rise to Glory and Superhot VR and will be released in the US and Canada on September 25th, the same day Creed: Rise to Glory is set to launch. With the bundle, you'll get a Creed: Rise to Glory Blu-ray disc and a Superhot VR digital game voucher as well as a PlayStation VR system, a PlayStation camera and two Move controllers. It's confirmed for the US and Canada and is priced at $350 ($450 CAD).
The second bundle also comes with two games -- Astro Bot Rescue Mission and Moss. The former was developed exclusively for PlayStation VR and sends players on a mission to rescue crew members dispersed throughout space. And in the puzzle game Moss, you'll set out to help a mouse named Quill, meeting dangerous creatures and exploring expansive environments along the way. The bundle will launch the same day as Astro Bot Rescue Mission -- October 2nd -- and includes a PlayStation VR system, a PlayStation camera, an Astro Bot Rescue Mission Blu-ray disc and a Moss digital game voucher. It's priced at $300 ($380 CAD).