Audible offers two of its original audiobooks free every month

Audible isn't done offering freebies (of sorts) to subscribers. Members now receive two Audible Originals audiobooks every month on top of whatever they download using their credits. The Amazon-owned service will make six of its Originals available on the first Friday of every month, and ask you to choose two favorites from the bunch. The initial selection gives you a sense of what to expect. You'll see high-profile titles like Carey Mulligan's theatrical production Girls & Boys, an X-Files side story (Cold Cases) and a fresh reading of Jane Austen's classic novel Emma.