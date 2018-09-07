'Civilization VI' arrives on the Nintendo Switch November 16th

On November 16th, the latest installment in the popular Civilization video game franchise will launch on the Nintendo Switch. The studio announced that the Switch version of Civilization VI will include the latest updates, including the Vikings scenario and the Poland, Australia and Persia and Macedon civilizations and scenario packs.
Civilization VI is a pretty hardware intensive game (even the fully loaded 2015 MacBook Pro wasn't able to handle it), so it will be interesting to see how the port to the Nintendo Switch works. The game is currently available on Windows, Mac and Linux as well as the iPad, so clearly the company has a blueprint for adapting the game to a more mobile system.