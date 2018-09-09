Instagram's emoji shortcuts help you comment in record time

If you can't post comments without tossing in at least one emoji to make your feelings clear, you'll be glad to know that Instagram has your back. After months of testing, Instagram has introduced an emoji shortcut bar on Android and iOS that offers quick access to your most-used icons when wading into a post's comments. You won't have to sift through your phone keyboard's emoji selection when you want to heart someone's touching moment or tell them their new look is fire.