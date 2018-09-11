Valve approves first uncensored porn game on Steam

After outright blocking erotic visual novels like Negligee from Steam in July -- prompting sensationalised cries of censorship from devs -- Valve again updated its work-in-progress content policy to include filters to remove games with Mature Content, or those tagged Adults Only, from search.

Fast forward a few days and a full-on porn title has made the cut, though its creators will have to explicitly describe the content included (another of the recent changes for the makers of violent or sexual material). This, claims Valve, is all about providing more info to users when searching or mulling a buy.

"We think the context of how content is presented is important," said Valve. "Giving a developer a place to describe and explain what's in their game gives you even more information when browsing and considering a purchase." The company's overarching policy remains as "purposely" vague as ever, allowing "everything onto the Steam Store, except for things that we decide are illegal, or straight up trolling".

In truth, erotic adult games have always been censored on Steam, but with this milestone fans will no longer require a patch to uncensor content (which devs weren't allowed to share on the store, anyway).