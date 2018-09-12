Apple's HomePod speaker will make and receive phone calls

Additionally, Apple CEO Tim Cook said on stage that this update will let HomePod users create multiple timers and, just as you can do with Watch, you'll be able to ping your iPhone or iPad from the speaker to find them around your house. There's also going to be support for Siri Shortcuts, allowing you to set custom commands for different apps with the HomePod. If you're excited about this much-needed update, you'll be happy to know you won't have to wait long for it. It's coming out next Monday, September 17th, so be on the lookout for it.

