CareerBuilder is the latest to jump on the AR bandwagon

And since this is 2018, CareerBuilder is throwing some AI into the mix. The app now has an AI-based resume builder that not only whips up a resume with a few taps, but can automatically apply to companies if you like. Future updates will include gamification (ugh) to earn points for taking some actions, including referring your friends.

The company is hanging its hat on more than trendy updates, thankfully. You can narrow job searches to very specific areas through map targeting, and find next-step-up jobs that will pay more with relatively little extra training. The new app might just help you find a new position sooner -- just don't expect to do it by waving your phone around.