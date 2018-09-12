Google supports small-scale journalism with free G Suite licenses

Through this program, Google is now offering free G Suite licenses for up to two years. News groups with fewer than 500 employees can apply for up to 500 of the free licenses and in all, Google will be releasing 200,000 of them. G Suite includes Gmail, Docs, Drive, Hangouts and Calendar and Google says they can help "keep newsroom data secure and enable editors in the office and reporters in the field to collaborate and edit copy on a story in real time."

Soon, Google will also allow news organizations to apply for Google Cloud Platform credits. "News organizations will be able to use the Cloud credits to modernize their business in a variety of areas, from app development to data analytics and machine learning," said the company. G Suite license applications are open now and Google says it will share more information about the Cloud Platform credits next month.