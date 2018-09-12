The Morning After: It's iPhone event day

Engadget's next chapterA letter from the editor

Allow me to reintroduce myself: I am Dana Wollman, once Engadget's resident laptop reviewer, later managing and executive editor, and now editor in chief. I'm delighted to be taking the reins at the site I've called home for the past seven and a half years.

We're looking for the rumored iPhone Xs, Xs Plus and Apple Watch Series 4Get ready for Apple's 2018 iPhone event at 1 PM ET

It's that time of year again, when Apple launches a slew of new mobile devices and who knows what else. There will be a live video stream available from Apple Park, and this year it will be available on Twitter, too. Of course, we will have a liveblog from the scene (which you can find right here when it goes live) thanks to Chris Velazco and Dana Wollman. Some of the surprise has already been spoiled, thanks to a series of leaks, but we'll be ready for whatever Tim Cook and company unveil this afternoon.

Customers will get first dibs on 5G Mobile devices when they launch.

Verizon's 5G Home internet and TV service launches October 1st

5G Home service uses the next generation wireless technology to offer home internet service without a cable or fiber hookup. Residents of "certain neighborhoods" in Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento can pre-order access beginning on Thursday to get their service free for the first three months. It's priced at $50 for people who already have Verizon wireless and $70 for those who don't, promising speeds of "around 300 Mbps" up to 1 Gbps, with no data caps. Early adopters will also be greeted by a combo of three months' free YouTube TV access and either an Apple TV 4K or a Chromecast Ultra for free.

Set your alarm.Watch NASA test Orion's parachutes by dropping it from a plane

NASA has been putting the Orion capsule's parachute system through rigorous testing for years -- it has to work perfectly if it's meant to ensure a safe landing for the spacefarers onboard, after all. Now the final test is scheduled to take place today, and you can watch it streaming live at 10:15 AM ET.

'Sexual interactions and nudity' included.Valve approves first uncensored porn game on Steam

After outright blocking erotic visual novels from Steam in July, Valve again updated its work-in-progress content policy to include filters to remove games with Mature Content or those tagged Adults Only from search results. Fast forward a few days and a full-on porn title has made the cut: Negligee: Love Stories.

The 367HP six-cylinder engine is paired with a 22HP EQ Boost electric motor.Mercedes' latest GLE melds tech with a super-smooth ride

This is billed as the first vehicle to combine a "fully networked," 48-volt active suspension with air suspension, giving it the unique ability to control damping and spring forces at each wheel. It can lean into curves to offset centrifugal force, scan ahead for potholes and counteract them or even rock itself free if it bogs down offroad.

It's all in the name of boosting sales numbers.Tesla drops color options to speed up production

You can have any color you want, as long as it's solid black, midnight silver metallic, deep blue metallic, pearl-white multi-coat or red multi-coat.

