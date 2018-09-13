BlizzCon 2018's feature-packed virtual tickets are on sale now

There's still two months to go before BlizzCon, but fans can start getting involved now with the launch of the BlizzCon 2018 Virtual Ticket. Pick one up from the Blizzard Shop for $50 and you'll get two months of exclusive video and new content, and when the event gets going you can enjoy comprehensive livestreams covering all the major news, events and panels at the show. Handy if you can't get to the convention itself.
Some of the ticket's other highlights include full access to BlizzCon's behind-the-scenes original video series, commemorative in-game loot for World of Warcraft, Starcraft II, Starcraft: Remastered, Heroes of the Storm, Hearthstone and Diablo II, on-demand replays and a $10 discount on this year's BlizzCon goody bag, plus early access to this year's merch sale. Starting today, BlizzCon ticket and virtual ticket holders can also pick up this year's first commemorative in-game item: a new skin for Overwatch's Sombra that channels the iconic Demon Hunter class from Diablo III.