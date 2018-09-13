Switch 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' set bundles system and game for $360

It will ship on November 2nd, well ahead of the game's release December 7th, and naturally also includes a download code for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This isn't the version that comes with a GameCube controller and adapter, so if you want one you'll have to dig up the other bundle or buy it separately. Nintendo announced this bundle during its fall Nintendo Direct live stream, and said pre-orders will begin later today at a total price of $360.

New bundle approaching! This upcoming bundle will include a #NintendoSwitch system, Super #SmashBrosUltimate branded Joy-Con controllers and dock, as well as a download code for the game. Available 11/2. pic.twitter.com/x4tXUngnOk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 13, 2018