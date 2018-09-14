Google's Pixel 3 might come in a mint flavor

Google's Pixel 3 phones have been some of the leakiest devices in recent memory, but there's at least one big question left.... what color options will you have? However, even that might not be much of a mystery. Google Japan has posted a "coming soon" teaser page that cycles through three colors when you click the company's "G" logo: black, white and (most importantly) mint green. Yes, you might get a phone with a color as fresh as chewing gum or mouthwash. The white graphic has mint accents, too, suggesting that (as leaks have indicated) even the white version will have a little splash of color.