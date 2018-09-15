Show More Results

Image credit: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Facebook is hiring a human rights policy director

They'll help the company promote peace and basic human freedoms.
Jon Fingas, @jonfingas
53m ago in Internet
David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Facebook has faced criticism for its slow response to the Myanmar government's use of its social network to fuel atrocities, and it's determined to prevent that from happening again. The company is hiring a Director of Human Rights Policy who will develop approaches that foster human rights and peace while simultaneously cracking down on those who "enable harm, stifle expression, and undermine human rights." This leader would steer investigations into human rights abusers and work with both government and corporate partners.

The future director would be particularly well-experienced. They'd need at least 12 years of experience with public policy and human rights (including in developing countries), and would require some background in technology.

Facebook's recruiting effort isn't surprising. Six organizations blasted the social site for taking over a year to respond to misinformation that helped fuel the genocide of Rohingya in Myanmar -- the company doesn't want to be put in that position again. It's simultaneously an acknowledgment that Facebook's efforts to curb fake news and propaganda won't just affect election results. In some cases, they could save lives and protect basic human dignity.

