Tesla is ending its lifetime free Supercharging offer

The end to the offer isn't surprising, even with Tesla's repeated extensions. Superchargers may cost you less than filling up a gas-powered car, but they're still expensive to operate -- Tesla had to factor the cost of Supercharging into every sale when the perk was free for every buyer. And when the automaker is still bleeding cash, it's likely determined to cut costs and boost revenue whenever possible.

All the same, this could significantly alter driving behavior for people buying Tesla's more expensive vehicles. While the cost isn't that steep (if you can afford a Model S, you can pay for charging), it may reduce the number of people visiting Superchargers -- you may wait until you get home instead of recharging when it's convenient. Tesla won't mind when this could reduce overcrowding at its stations, but this still represents the end to a golden era.