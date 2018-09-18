Show More Results

Google Maps works with Apple CarPlay following iOS 12 update

Apple Maps is no longer your only option on the infotainment system.
Kris Holt
49m ago
We've known since WWDC in June that iOS 12 would herald the arrival of Google Maps on CarPlay. Apple released the latest version of the iPhone and iPad software Monday, and after Google updated its app to support CarPlay, you can now use that navigation option on your car's infotainment system.

Waze was also expected to add CarPlay support. However, Google, which owns that app too, has yet to update it to work on the system. You might expect that update to arrive soon, and more third-party turn-by-turn apps to add support as well, so you'll have more alternatives to Apple Maps to help you get where you want to be.

