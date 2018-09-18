Osmo's coding kits for kids come to Amazon Fire tablets

Osmo says its games are teaching kids how to code in over 30,000 schools, and the lower-priced Amazon Fire tablets (some of which cost less than the $80-$100 kits themselves) should open it up to even more young 'uns. You can pre-order both the Osmo Genius Kit and Creative Kit starting today -- both of which work on Amazon's Fire 7, Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 tablets -- giving you access to games like Numbers, Words, Tangrams, Newton and Masterpiece, and Monster.

There's also support for the relatively fresh Disney Super Studio add-on ($19.99) that lets you draw Mickey and Friends, Disney Princesses and The Incredibles. That leaves just a couple of notable absences: the Hot Wheels Mindracers set and the musical Coding Jam kit -- but Osmo is promising more titles soon.