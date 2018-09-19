Sega's Mega Drive Mini won't arrive until 2019

Sega says the lag will allow it to review the console's design and hardware. It's also planning region-specific units: the US will get the Sega Genesis, while Europe and Japan will get the Sega Mega Drive. But there's still no word on what games will come pre-loaded on the dinky device.

In the meantime, you can scratch that retro itch with the NeoGeo Mini (which just debuted in the US and Europe) or demand a PlayStation Classic come Xmas. Nintendo Switch owners can also get those old-school Sega feels by grabbing the Mega Drive Classics compilation later this year.