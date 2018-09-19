Sega's Mega Drive Mini won't arrive until 2019

The retro console craze kicked off by Nintendo's NES and SNES classic systems, with Sony's miniature PS1 inbound, has proven bountiful for nostalgic gamers keen to relive their 8- to 32-bit glory days. But Sega's plans to join the rose-tinted celebrations with its own Mega Drive Mini has hit a speed bump. Slated for release in Japan this year, the iconic console is now being delayed until 2019, the company announced on Twitter.
Sega says the lag will allow it to review the console's design and hardware. It's also planning region-specific units: the US will get the Sega Genesis, while Europe and Japan will get the Sega Mega Drive. But there's still no word on what games will come pre-loaded on the dinky device.
In the meantime, you can scratch that retro itch with the NeoGeo Mini (which just debuted in the US and Europe) or demand a PlayStation Classic come Xmas. Nintendo Switch owners can also get those old-school Sega feels by grabbing the Mega Drive Classics compilation later this year.
【お知らせ】セガフェス 2018で発表した「メガドライブ ミニ（仮称）」の発売を2019年に変更いたします。本年発売に向けて開発を行っておりましたが、特に海外のお客様からの反響が大きく、改めて北米は"GENESIS"、欧州は欧州版"Mega Drive"を再現したモデルを準備し、全世界で同時期に発売予定です。— セガ公式アカウント (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) September 19, 2018