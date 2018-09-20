Amazon's new Echo Show packs a larger display and improved audio

Amazon's seemingly non-stop device announcements now include a revamp of its first smart display. The internet giant has unveiled a second-generation Echo Show that ditches the (frankly boring) look of the original in favor of a minimalist design with a much larger 10-inch display. And there's a good reason for that display -- the Echo Show offers web browsers (both Amazon's own Silk and Firefox) to help you watch YouTube and access other services that aren't built-in. It's also helpful for newly-added Skype video chat support, Vevo music videos and even live TV through new Hulu and NBC integrations as well as a just-introduced Fire TV Recast DVR peripheral.
Accordingly, Amazon is touting more powerful audio with two-inch side-firing drivers, a bass radiator and Dolby audio. An eight-microphone array should deliver the most "powerful" voice recognition yet on an Echo device. A built-in Zigbee hub can streamline integrating your other smart home devices, much like the Echo Plus.
The second-gen Echo Show will ship in October for the same $230 as before, with pre-orders starting now. It's clearly meant to go toe-to-toe with Google Assistant-powered Smart Displays, and it might just accomplish that feat.
