Amazon's new Echo Show packs a larger display and improved audio

Accordingly, Amazon is touting more powerful audio with two-inch side-firing drivers, a bass radiator and Dolby audio. An eight-microphone array should deliver the most "powerful" voice recognition yet on an Echo device. A built-in Zigbee hub can streamline integrating your other smart home devices, much like the Echo Plus.

The second-gen Echo Show will ship in October for the same $230 as before, with pre-orders starting now. It's clearly meant to go toe-to-toe with Google Assistant-powered Smart Displays, and it might just accomplish that feat.

